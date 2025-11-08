Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

