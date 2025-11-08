Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,324 shares of company stock valued at $994,902 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

