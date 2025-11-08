Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

