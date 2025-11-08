Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.20 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

