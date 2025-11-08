KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 792,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

