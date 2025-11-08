Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 2,211 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,462,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,468,441.53. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total value of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,561.34. This represents a 65.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 670,975 shares of company stock valued at $239,834,203. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.