Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,008 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other news, CEO Vivek Bantwal purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,920. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

