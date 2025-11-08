Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $25.19 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

