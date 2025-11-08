iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

