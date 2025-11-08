Stokes Family Office LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 474.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 212.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.