Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 217.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $147.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

