Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Position in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares during the period.

EC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

