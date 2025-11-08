Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) CFO Acquires $98,808.00 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Copher bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,092.42. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.1%

GBCI stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,488,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,831,000 after acquiring an additional 419,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.