MMCAP International Inc. SPC Increases Stake in NexGen Energy $NXE

MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,118 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.35% of NexGen Energy worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,644,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,055 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 249.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,900 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $7,846,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,953,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 948,773 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

