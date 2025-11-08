Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 54,452 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,904,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,711.20. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOWL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOWL

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.