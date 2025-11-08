Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

