Denison Mine Corp $DNN Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its stake in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,412,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,483,033 shares during the period. Denison Mine comprises approximately 3.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.50% of Denison Mine worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 979,732.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 969,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Denison Mine by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 962,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 384,878 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins raised Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Denison Mine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Denison Mine Corp has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Denison Mine Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.