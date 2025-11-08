Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

