KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 314 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $279.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.