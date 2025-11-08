Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 107,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $146.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.