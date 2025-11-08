Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 383.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

