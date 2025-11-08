Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

