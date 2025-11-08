Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 135.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of PM opened at $153.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

