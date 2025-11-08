Blackstone Inc. $BX Holdings Lifted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,565,415 shares of company stock valued at $69,037,981 and have sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.