DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $11,300.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grimmig sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,601.30. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DV opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $281,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 38.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192,692 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

