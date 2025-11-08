Jeffrey Richart Geygan Buys 8,935 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $14,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,791,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,524.12. This represents a 0.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 6,720 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $12,230.40.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 8,775 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $15,619.50.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 14,562 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,027.30.

On Monday, October 20th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,753 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $22,142.33.

On Friday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 61,670 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,055.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.9%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 208.5% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

