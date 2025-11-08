Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lennar by 62.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $180.12.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

