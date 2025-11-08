Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $3,210,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $649.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

