Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.