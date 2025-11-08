Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 5,121 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.8% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

