Huntington National Bank Buys 47 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 434.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,290.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,375.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

