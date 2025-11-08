Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.