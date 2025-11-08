Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.56 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.