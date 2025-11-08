KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Down 3.7%

ARM stock opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. ARM has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 195.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 805,886 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,678,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.