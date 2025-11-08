Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) and UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Financial Review

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UL Solutions and Cintas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Cintas 2 4 6 1 2.46

UL Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $81.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Cintas has a consensus target price of $222.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Cintas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than UL Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

UL Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

UL Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cintas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UL Solutions pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cintas pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cintas has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Cintas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UL Solutions and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 11.29% 34.49% 12.74% Cintas 17.54% 40.41% 19.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of UL Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UL Solutions and Cintas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.87 billion 5.99 $326.00 million $1.67 51.20 Cintas $10.56 billion 7.05 $1.81 billion $4.41 41.97

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than UL Solutions. Cintas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UL Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cintas beats UL Solutions on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

