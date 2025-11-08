Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $206.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

