iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $94.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

