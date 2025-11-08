Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 100,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $368.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

