Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Rialto Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,740,000 after buying an additional 40,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 703,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.