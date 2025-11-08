Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 12,578 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 8.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6%

GLD opened at $368.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

