Insider Buying: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Buys $28,092.24 in Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Greg Graves purchased 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.41 per share, with a total value of $28,092.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,314.51. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The company’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in UMB Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

