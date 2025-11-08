BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 53.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

