SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

