Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.5455.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Exelon by 227.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.21 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

