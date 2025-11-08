Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.5455.
EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.21 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
