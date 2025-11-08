Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $255.86 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

