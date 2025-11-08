NEXPACE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.56 Million (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. NEXPACE has a total market cap of $80.13 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,621,938 tokens. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 220,621,938 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.35981129 USD and is up 9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $17,633,093.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

