Nexusmind (NMD) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Nexusmind token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.49 or 0.00007352 BTC on exchanges. Nexusmind has a total market capitalization of $76.86 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexusmind has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind’s genesis date was September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. Nexusmind’s official message board is medium.com/@mynexusmind. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 7.79083636 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexusmind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

