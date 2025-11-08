Wiki Cat (WKC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Wiki Cat token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wiki Cat has a total market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $429.93 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wiki Cat has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat Profile

Wiki Cat’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 853,278,579,305,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wiki Cat is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 853,278,579,305,012.04682991 with 545,841,869,902,118 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.0000001 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $439,116.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

