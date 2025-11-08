Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:H opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

