Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $640,333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after buying an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4,769.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

